Police have released the name of a Kokomo woman who was killed earlier this month in a crash on the city's west side.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, Sydney Glenn, 24, was a passenger in a black 2016 Nissan Altima that was involved in a police pursuit just minutes before the crash.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Dec. 11, police attempted a traffic stop on the Nissan at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets, but the driver, later identified as William Lane, 34, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, fled police, the release noted, and headed toward the east side of the city.
At approximately 3:25 a.m., other officers were dispatched to the intersection of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road for a personal injury crash involving two vehicles, the release stated.
As officers arrived on scene, they noticed the Nissan was one of the vehicles involved in the accident, according to the release, and that it struck a 2015 Dodge Ram truck driven by James Cromwell, 35, of Kokomo.
Further investigation into the incident caused authorities to obtain arrest warrants for Lane and another passenger in the Nissan that night — Shaduan Marks, 26, of Racine, Wisconsin, according to the release.
Lane is now facing preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated resulting in death, a Level 4 felony; operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony; driving while suspended or revoked resulting in death, a Level 5 felony; and reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony.
Marks is facing a Level 4 felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing operating while intoxicated resulting in death and a Level 5 felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing reckless homicide, the release indicates.
Anyone with any further information about this incident or the whereabouts of Lane and Marks is asked to contact the KPD at 765-457-1105 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017.
You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
