Officials say no foul play was indicated in the death of a Howard County Jail inmate last week, per a media release from the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
Rick A. Bartel, 51, was found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his jail cell around 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to a Howard County Sheriff’s Department press release sent out this past weekend.
The release added that correctional officers and medical staff rendered aid to Bartel until paramedics arrived and transported him to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, where he was later pronounced dead.
Bartel’s official cause of death is pending forensic toxicology and lab testing, which the coroner’s office stated will take anywhere from six to eight weeks.
This case is still under investigation at this time.
