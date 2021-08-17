TIPTON — Indiana Landmarks has for a second time placed the old Tipton County jail on its list of most endangered historic sites as the county continues to mull over options for the building.
The nonprofit on Monday announced the former jail and sheriff's residence again made its annual "10 Most Endangered" list of Hoosier landmarks in jeopardy of demolition or disuse.
Mark Dollase, Indiana Landmarks vice president of preservation services, said the jail was listed a second time because there continues to be no set plan for the structure, whether that's a move to rehabilitate the structure or tear it down.
"We try to seek some sort of resolution, either good or bad, to a listing before we remove it from the list," he said.
The announcement comes as Tipton County commissioners continue to investigate options on what to do with the building after it was left vacant following the opening last year of county's new $16 million jail.
Commissioners in June hired a firm to conduct a feasibility study on the building to see how much it would take to restore and repurpose the structure. The study will also identify how the building could be used to house the coroner’s office, the health department and provide additional room for storage.
Tipton County Engineer Phil Beer told commissioners on Monday the study should be done either this week or early next week for their review. The study will provide the county a final report that includes conceptual plans and recommendations for reuse, as well as the related costs for each reuse.
Dollase said if commissioners don't end up rehabbing the structure for government use, the hope is they would put it on the market to be sold to a private owner who could reuse it for a commercial purpose.
"They've looked at that as a possibility, but I think they first want to see whether or not they could put the building back into use, which I think is fantastic if they're willing to do that," he said.
Similar historic jails around the state have been adapted as restaurants, offices, museums, apartments and condos, Dollase said.
The structure is one of just two in Tipton County on the National Register of Historic Places, the other being the county courthouse. The jail and sheriff's residence were built in 1894 at 121 W. Madison St. by architect Adolph Scherrer, who also designed the county’s courthouse and the state’s Capitol building.
Dollase said Indiana Landmarks will continue to advocate for the building's preservation and reuse, and support has been growing to preserve the old jail.
"We feel like things are trending in a positive direction," he said.
Indiana Landmarks said all the places that land on the 10 Most Endangered list often face a combination of problems rather than a single threat. Those problems include abandonment, neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price or owners who simply lack money for repairs.
“Every listing comes with significant challenges," said Marsh Davis, president of the nonprofit preservation organization, in a release. "In all cases, when an endangered place lands on our list, we commit to seeking solutions that lead to rescue and revitalization."
