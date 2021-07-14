Under the cover of night, Lyleh Royce piloted the special operations Navy boat through enemy territory with two gunners standing alert in front. The team’s mission was to extract a unit of SEALs from the river’s shoreline.
Soon, the boat came under fire from the banks as Royce pushed the military craft into full throttle to escape the bullets and quickly pilot her team back to safety upstream.
With the mission complete, the Eastern High School student took off her virtual reality goggles and headphones, and headed back outside into the warm summer evening to enjoy the Howard County 4-H Fair.
Royce was one of dozens of people signing up on Tuesday to experience the Navy’s immersive VR simulator, called the Nimitz. The unit is housed in a massive, double-wide 18-wheeler parked near the dunk tank.
Inside, six stations were set up for people to run through the virtual mission and get a tiny taste of what it might feel like to pilot one of the Navy’s special-warfare combat craft.
“You can feel all the different movements on it, and you can hear everything,” Royce said. “It’s pretty cool.”
Ben Peterson, the area’s Navy recruiter who previously served on submarines, said this is the first time the Nimitz has come to the fair. He said he decided to request it last year after seeing the Army National Guard’s rock-climbing wall at the fair.
“I was kind of jealous,” Peterson said. “We didn’t have a space last year because everything was a little chaotic. But I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to get a spot, and we’re going to rock and roll and support our local events.’”
Plus, he said, what better way to entice people to take a harder look at joining the Navy than a huge VR simulator?
“This is really cool to experience and show civilian kids what it is that we actually do,” Peterson said. “I’m impressed by it. It just shows so much of what the Navy can do.”
If anyone can vouch for that, it’s Tipton native Tim Clouser. He served in the Navy from 1978 to 1999 and was once a nuclear engineer on a submarine. After going through the virtual mission, Clouser said he thinks it’s a great way to demonstrate all the different career paths the Navy offers.
“I like the idea of putting them on a mission and letting them do something because that’s what it really comes down to,” he said. “When you get to sea, you’ve got to do something. You have a mission, and you have to complete the mission.”
The Nimitz has been travelling the country for the last five years as the Navy’s most high-tech recruiting tool, making its way to nearly every state in the contiguous U.S.
Each participant is given a dog tag when entering the trailer, which they scan to watch a briefing video, use the simulator and then get a debriefing in which they’re scored on how well they did.
“To reach a high-caliber pool of recruiting prospects, we need high-caliber recruiting tools,” said Rear Admiral Dennis Velez, commander of Navy recruiting, in a release.
Of course, a Navy recruiter like Peterson is on hand afterward to talk to anyone showing interest in joining up.
The Nimitz wasn’t the only military unit stationed at the fair. A short walk toward the commercial building took patrons to the Army’s VR simulator, allowing people to experience flying a helicopter or shooting a Gatlin gun.
The simulator was also housed inside a giant semitrailer, which contained actual body armor worn by Army pilots that people could try on before getting in the virtual cockpit of an Apache combat chopper.
Staff Sgt. Roger Fisher, a local recruiter who lives in Kokomo, said the Howard County fair is the largest recruitment event of the year, and having a state-of-the-art simulator is a great way to draw people in.
“It’s good eye candy, but it’s more about education and getting awareness out there,” he said.
In fact, three people signed up with the Army last year after meeting Fisher at the fair, when the Army had some of its largest Humvee units on display. He said one of those recruits is now studying to become a translator for the Army.
The two VR units mark one of largest and in-your-face recruiting efforts to hit the fair, which in the past has only had tent booths for different military recruiters.
Fisher and Peterson said the simulators are a fun way to draw people in, but the real goal is to educate the public about all the different ways each military branch serves the nation.
But for Eastern student Royce, the experience wasn’t quite enough to get her to think about joining the Navy.
“It seems pretty cool, but I would never do it,” she said. “It’s not me.”
