Several concerts are planned at the Riverwalk stage in downtown Kokomo behind Foxes Trail.
All of the concerts are free for all ages. There will be live music, local art and a beer garden. The concerts are held from 6-10 p.m.
Upcoming performances will be held:
Aug. 23: DJ Action Jackson
Aug. 29: Pressed in Black
Sept. 5: Howard
Sept. 12: Pushing Daisys Band
Sept. 18: Gingerbeard Man: J. Elliot
Sept. 25: Porch Kat
Oct. 3: United States Blues Band
These events are sponsored by The Cotiere. Visit www.facebook.com/pg/coteriekokomo/events for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.