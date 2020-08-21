Several concerts are planned at the Riverwalk stage in downtown Kokomo behind Foxes Trail.

All of the concerts are free for all ages. There will be live music, local art and a beer garden. The concerts are held from 6-10 p.m.

Upcoming performances will be held:

Aug. 23: DJ Action Jackson

Aug. 29: Pressed in Black

Sept. 5: Howard

Sept. 12: Pushing Daisys Band

Sept. 18: Gingerbeard Man: J. Elliot

Sept. 25: Porch Kat

Oct. 3: United States Blues Band

These events are sponsored by The Cotiere. Visit www.facebook.com/pg/coteriekokomo/events for more information.

