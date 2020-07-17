Michael Jones, who police say was one of the most violent drug traffickers in Kokomo, was sentenced Thursday to 35 years in federal prison for his role in what authorities say was the largest drug ring in Howard County history.
Jones was one of 15 Kokomo residents arrested in the investigation that came to be known as “Operation Law and Order,” which culminated in around 130 local and federal law enforcement officers conducting drug raids across the city in 2018.
During the investigation, agents seized approximately 17 pounds of meth, 2 pounds of cocaine, 2 ounces of heroin, 122 grams of fentanyl, $37,000 in drug proceeds and 24 firearms.
Authorities said the Kokomo drug ring had ties to criminal activity in Georgia, as well as possible Mexican drug cartels.
Jones was one of four defendants found guilty after a three week jury trial in November 2019, in which prosecutors called dozens of witnesses and presented up to 1,000 pieces of evidence.
Jones was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess, with intent to distribute, controlled substances; distribution of 50 grams or more of meth; possession, with intent to distribute, 5 grams or more of meth and heroin; felon in possession of a firearm; and laundering of monetary instruments.
Michael Gannon, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s assistant special agent in charge, said the 35-year sentence for Jones was “justice for the fine citizens of Kokomo.”
He said Jones had an extensive criminal background and was one of the most violent drug traffickers in the city.
“He used violence, fear and intimidation as a platform to feed his illegal activities,” Gannon said in a release. “This long prison sentence allows the citizens of Kokomo to sleep better and puts all drug dealers on notice that DEA and their state, local and federal counterparts will utilize all resources available to hold violent offenders accountable.”
U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said putting Jones behind bars will “hopefully help restore some peace and tranquility in the Kokomo neighborhoods he was infecting.”
Kokomo Police Department Capt. Tonda Cockrell said dismantling the drug organization that Jones was a part of had a “significant effect on the Kokomo community.”
