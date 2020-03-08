LOS ANGELES – North American audiences aren't staying away from theaters amid virus concerns, the weekend's box-office numbers suggest. Disney and Pixar's "Onward" topped the charts as expected, and the Ben Affleck basketball drama "The Way Back" also opened normally.
"Onward" earned $40 million from 4,310 North American locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It's on the lower end of openings for Pixar, in line with the launch of "The Good Dinosaur" in 2015. "Onward" is an original story about two teenage elf brothers voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland who get a chance to spend one last day with their late father.
"It's a solid start for an original animated film," says Cathleen Taff, Disney's president of distribution. "We're especially excited about the fact that we've seen such good word of mouth."
The studio expects it to continue performing well with spring breaks starting for many students and families next week.
The weekend overall is down about 50% from the same weekend last year because that's when "Captain Marvel" opened to more than $153 million and not any indication of the market taking a hit from the coronavirus, says Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.
The rest of the charts also looked normal, even with virus-related shake-ups in the entertainment industry, including the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival and the decision to push back the release of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" from April to November.
