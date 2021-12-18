Editor’s Note: This is the second of a three-part series, set to run each Saturday throughout December, titled “A sit-down with Reba Harris.”
Reba Harris sat back in her office chair and paused for a moment as she remembered some of the initial reaction during the late 1990s when she decided she was going to open up the Gilead House.
With so many other options for addiction recovery services throughout the area at the time, why just have one catered specifically to women? What would be so unique about that?
Harris heard the questions and felt the criticism.
But she also knew the mission that God called for her to do, she noted during her sit-down interview last month with the Tribune, which was to create a place for his daughters.
So Harris persisted, eventually opening up the Gilead House organization in 2000, offering support services, classes and addiction recovery treatment for women recently released from jail or prison for drug-related offenses.
“People often ask what I think the need was (for the Gilead House) in the beginning, and even now, and one of the things I tell them is this,” Harris said. “When I was at Delco and Trinity, the women would tell me, ‘Ms. Harris, in mixed groups, I don’t talk because I don’t want them to hear what happened to me. I’m ashamed of what happened to me.’ So that’s why I have always felt like we needed women to themselves.
“Women needed to be extracted to themselves so that they could share the deepest, most heartbreaking parts of what they’ve experienced,” Harris added. “… They need somewhere to be able to openly share about being molested as children or smoking pot with Mom or Dad when they were 4 years old. But in mixed groups, they don’t always feel safe in sharing that. So that’s why this city needs a place like the Gilead House. That’s why it’s necessary.”
And though Gilead House helped many women in those first few years, Harris said the goal was always to look at an even bigger picture.
She didn’t just want a place for women to go for support.
She wanted a place for them to live.
“In the Bible, Gilead was a community,” Harris said. “And in that community, people who committed crimes would go and stay there until a decision was made about their lives. And I wanted our women to come in and do three or four months of treatment, leading to, hopefully, them making better decisions about their lives.”
So around 2017, with funding provided under Indiana’s Recovery Works program, Gilead House opened its doors to live-in residents.
But opening the doors wasn’t exactly a walk in the park, Harris noted.
“We had utilities shut off, lights shut off, had to have a sprinkler system, had an inability to pay, you name it, we probably had it,” she said laughing. “We’ve been through all of that. But I know that God asked me to do it, and so I knew it was going to work out somehow. … Sometimes we look to certain people to help, and they may not be the ones. But God does send you certain people along the way. He doesn’t ask you to have that vision and then doesn’t send the help you need to fulfill it.”
And though it’s been challenging at times, Harris admitted that the rewards are far greater than the challenges.
After all, she knows where the women have come from, and she believes in where they’re going.
Harris then put her hands together and lowered her voice a bit as she talked about the experiences some of the women that reside at Gilead House have faced in their lives, from sleeping in dumpsters to sometimes spending years in prison.
The road hasn’t exactly been easy for them, Harris acknowledged, but she’s proud of their accomplishments these days.
“I tell my women all the time that when something happens, it’s been done before, and somebody already has the solution to it,” Harris said. “We just have to find the solution. … When women come in here, they attend substance abuse classes. But we don’t just focus on that. We also focus on the inner child these days.
“What are the traumas in their lives?” she added. “Where are they at in life? What are their morals? Do they have any morals? We work on all of that. … We want to take care of what’s inside of them because that’s what the addiction is all about. It’s about what is inside of them gnawing away at them, eating them up, until they feel they have nowhere to turn but to that addiction.”
And the stigma of addiction, especially in the court of public opinion, is often a massive mountain to climb, she noted, complete with everything from employment woes to the inability to find stable housing.
So that’s why Harris’ journey through recovery with the women is more than just about talking the talk.
It’s about walking the walk, too — whether it’s through attending court cases with the women or finding places for the women to live once they leave Gilead House.
Because no one who comes through “Ms. Reba’s” door is a throwaway, she said smiling.
“These women are of value because they’re human beings,” she said. “… It’s not how you’re born, but it’s how you die that matters. Some of these women have 40 or 50 more years. Well, what are they going to do with that time? I try to get them to think because they’re like, ‘Oh my life is over.’ You’re 23. Your life’s not over. You’re 32. Life is not over. I went to college at 53. There’s a lot of life out there to live. So it’s just about encouraging them to believe that they deserve it, too.”
And though Harris has been helping women for decades now, there’s still one specific question that Harris gets asked from time to time.
It’s one she still doesn’t have an answer to, either.
Coming next Saturday: Looking down the road: Reba Harris’ future and her lasting impact on others
