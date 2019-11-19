Thousands of children will soon be sent possibly their first Christmas gifts as Operation Christmas Child gets underway.
The program was founded in 1990 as part of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian aid organization. Each year thousands of shoeboxes packed with all sorts of presents for children in need are sent to them in other countries.
“Usually, they’re kids who have never received a gift before and have no idea about Jesus Christ … so it’s a way that we let them know that somebody loves them and cares about them,” said Teresa Waggoner, Operation Christmas Child Kokomo-area coordinator.
Waggoner is a member of Brookside Free Methodist Church in Kokomo. The church is also a shoebox drop-off site.
Her years of involvement with the program began when she saw Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham speaking about his book “Miracle in a Shoebox.” The book discussed a little boy and girl in Bosnia who lost some of their favorite possessions due to war. A child filled a shoebox with a hat and doll, the items lost for the boy and girl respectively, and sent it to them.
In 2002, the church sent out 79 shoeboxes. Now a collection center, 4,041 boxes were dropped-off at the church last year. The Kokomo area team, which includes several counties, collected 15,510 boxes last year and hopes to increase the number collected to over 17,000.
One of the main focuses of the program is to get kids involved in helping other kids. In order to do so, the church hosted a packing party for kids from kindergarten through fourth grade.
Each child had the chance to take their box into a room filled with items like handmade tops, jump ropes, Beanie Babies and hygiene items perfect for kids in need.
Waggoner said the program is important for children here in America.
“I think the kids in the U.S. learn how to give, but I also think it’s a way they learn how to care,” she said.
Along with each shoebox there is a gospel story book that tells the story of Jesus in the recipient’s native language. There is also the chance to take a 12-week discipleship class, which is similar to a Sunday school program.
Following collection, the boxes are shipped to Charlotte, North Carolina to be processed before their flight across the ocean.
While toys are always a popular item, Waggoner also encourages the addition of school supplies in the shoeboxes. She said many of the kids receiving boxes can’t go to school without the supplies.
School supplies will be well received by the child who opens fourth-grader Meredith Dale’s shoebox, which contained play items like a jump rope and a top.
“It’s good to give stuff to the kids who don’t have it,” she said.
Sophia Johnson is another fourth-grader who attended the packing party. Her box had gloves, a stuffed animal and a necklace. She was happy to send her box of gifts out for Christmas to someone who needs it.
“If they didn’t have it then what would they do?” she asked.
Mya Arriola Garcia decided to send items like jewelry and craft supplies in her box to a girl. This was her fourth year packing a shoebox.
“I feel like they’re being loved by people they’ve never met,” she said. “I feel good because I get to pack a Christmas present for someone who doesn’t get Christmas very often … everybody deserves to know about Jesus.”
According to the Samaritan’s Purse website, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million shoeboxes to children in over 160 countries and territories since 1993.
A list of items not allowed and the closest drop-off locations can be found online. Visit samaritanspurse.org and select Operation Christmas Child for more information.
Brookside Free Methodist Church will be accepting shoeboxes though Nov. 25, during special drop-off hours.
Waggoner has been an advocate for Operation Christmas Child throughout the years due to the joy and love it provides for kids who really need it.
“It’s just a way to let them know that somebody out there cares about you ... that we love you and are praying for you,” she said.
