The Kokomo Symphony’s concert, which was originally planned for Saturday, has been postponed. Now, the program, which is titled “Mid-Winter Romance: A Classical Emotional Journey,” is scheduled for March 12.
Jennifer Rollins, the director of development for the Kokomo Symphonic Society, said the concert was rescheduled “due to inclement weather and for the safety of our musicians and our patrons.”
The concert was pushed to March, instead of later this month, to accommodate the musician’s availability.
Tickets purchased for the concert will still be honored for the March 12 concert, and ticket sales will continue until the day of the rescheduled performance. However, refunds will not be granted for previously purchased tickets.
Both of the Symphony’s scheduled rehearsals were canceled due to Winter Storm Landon — the first rehearsal was scheduled for Wednesday, when the storm first hit, and the second was scheduled for Friday.
Rollins explained that, although the Symphony found a rehearsal space in Howard County for what would have been its second rehearsal, musicians hired by the organization in surrounding red counties would miss the rehearsal.
The symphony is still expected to play the same program, which includes Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, the prelude for the third act of “La Traviata,” the overture to “Der Freischütz” and a suite from “The Phantom of the Opera.”
Additionally, the symphony plans to perform at Indiana University Kokomo’s Havens Auditorium, 2300 S. Washington St. The concert will start at 7 p.m. and is expected to last an hour without intermission. Audience members will be required to wear masks during the entire concert due to the University’s COVID-19 policy.
Tickets can be purchased at www.kokomosymphony.com/subscription-events.
