KEMPTON — Hannah Winn said that ever since she was a kid, she always wanted to be a K-9 law enforcement officer. She loved the lights and sirens of the squad cars, and she loved animals.
“I thought it was awesome,” Winn said. “I thought it was the greatest thing I could ever be.”
But time and again, people squashed her dream when they told her to give up. Women just didn’t become cops.
“I was pretty much told it was a man’s job, not a woman’s job,” Winn said. “Quite a few people actually told me this. So I kind of just pushed it aside and did what my mother wanted me to do and went into nursing.”
But in December, despite years of discouragement, the 34-year-old Converse native finally fulfilled her dream when she was hired on as the new Kempton town marshal.
At the same time, she became the only female law enforcement officer in Tipton County.
And although she isn’t a K-9 officer, her love of animals still plays a role in her life. While she is the only female officer in the county, Winn is also likely the only town marshal in the state who has a collection of exotic animals at home, including parrots, macaws, a hedgehog, a bearded dragon and a tarantula.
Winn joked that no one should think of trying to get into her house. Between the birds and her dogs, the entire neighborhood would know if an intruder broke in.
In fact, before she was appointed marshal, Winn worked at an exotic pet store in Tipton for four years and traveled all over the country showing the animals.
“I could handle animals that you would normally only see in zoos, so it was an opportunity and I decided to take it,” she said. “I’ve just always loved animals.”
That love was on full display recently inside her office located at the Kempton Town Hall. Sitting at her desk with pictures of her two kids and husband prominently displayed, her neighbor stopped by with his dog, Luke, to say hi and get a few pets.
“Hi there, Luke!” Winn said as she scratched him behind the ears.
It was the kind of interaction that perfectly summed up Winn’s approach to law enforcement: be a friendly neighborhood officer who is there to help, not intimidate.
“People make stupid choices, but they’re still human,” she said. “So I’m going to respect them no matter what. You have to abide by the rules and the laws, but I can still treat you like a human and do my job.”
So far, that job has included patrolling the town with just 13 streets and around 330 people to introduce herself. Winn said she has lived in Kempton for six years, but she didn’t make many public appearances until becoming marshal.
In the morning and afternoon, she usually makes sure all the kids get off the school bus and safely arrive home. There’s the occasional animal complaint, neighbor dispute or instances of “kids being kids,” as Winn puts it. But all in all, it’s been a quiet job, and that’s just the way she likes it.
“I’m happy and content in my little community and in my little area,” Winn said.
It’s easy to be content when Winn is working at her dream job. She said she’s just thankful it’s a dream that came true after so many years of thinking it was impossible.
Winn had her son when she was a senior at Oak Hill High School. Although she still wanted to be an officer after graduating, people told her she shouldn’t do it. She was a woman, they said, and the job was too dangerous.
Instead, she became a certified nursing assistant. Other times, Winn was a stay-at-home mom or worked odd jobs until she landed the gig at the exotic pet store.
That’s when a friend mentioned Kempton was looking to hire a new town marshal and encouraged Winn to apply. She figured, why not? There was no chance they’d hire her anyway, she thought. After all, she was a woman, Winn said.
“I was like, ‘They’re not going to pick a woman for the job, so I’m not going to lose anything if I apply and don’t get the job,’” she said. “Then I got the call.”
Winn was sworn in as marshal in December. She left for the police academy in Plainfield in February.
Winn said the whole experience there was exhilarating but a culture shock. After all, she had never fired a handgun in her life or driven a car at a high rate of speed. But she learned all of it, and she loved it.
“It was all new,” Winn said. “Driving fast and all that. All new. But it was fun after you get through the initial shock of thinking, ‘Oh my God, they’re letting me drive fast and I’m not going to get in trouble.’”
Then tragedy struck. Just before leaving for the academy, Winn’s mother died after battling brain cancer for decades. Shortly after, her stepfather also passed away. Winn said it was a case of “broken-heart syndrome.”
The police academy helped her survive the tragedy. The non-stop schedule kept her busy and planned out every minute of her day.
“In a way, having the academy was good,” Winn said. “Everything is timed out for where you’re at, what you do and when you do it.”
Now, Winn is focused on being a positive presence in Kempton and doing the job to the best of her ability. She hopes she can be a role model for other females who are interested in becoming an officer but feel like they can’t.
“I just wanted to prove those people wrong and show that a woman can do the job,” Winn said. “I want to break the taboo and show that it’s OK for a female to do something out of the norm.”
And in way, that’s something Winn has been doing her entire life: ignoring the critics, following her heart and being herself.
“I don’t think what I’m doing is special,” Winn said. “I don’t look at it that way. I’m just me. I’m just a person who decided to pick a profession that isn’t normal.”
