As you travel through life it is imperative to always be open to the movement of the Holy Spirit.
Being flexible to the leading and guidance of the Holy Ghost will always enable you to be able to embrace the gospel of recording artist Steve Winwood. Come what may in life you will be able to “Roll With It.”
It’s important to embrace the truth that you must be eager to follow the direction that the “Paraclete” establishes for you.
Why is this so important? It’s because en route to becoming your very best you, you will sometimes visit the land of “Trying Times.”
Jesus reminds us, “In the world ye shall have tribulation.” (Saint John 16:32 b) So, my friend, the question is not if it trying times will come. We must be ready when they come so that we can with a great assuredness proclaim what Jesus has promised us when trials come. “But be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.” (St. John 16:33c)
No one will avoid rough times. It’s how we handle them, realizing that in the midst of it all God is the author and finisher of who we are and what we have. Job in the midst of his going-through time in life lamented, “And said, naked came I out of my mother's womb, and naked shall I return thither: the Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.”
No matter how much you are able to acquire in life, no matter what heights you can attain, no matter who you are able to become in life, it’s so important that you still embrace the fact that everything about you is because of the grace of God.
Expect some trying days as you are in hot pursuit of becoming who God wants you to be. Expect trying times to sometimes visit you for seemingly no reason at all. Your rough times and your going-through times will teach you how to really appreciate and respect your joy-filled opportunities and joyous times of blessings.
It’s been stated, “God is always up to something.” Trust in the truth that God is still working on you. You are still in process. The trials as well as the joys you are experiencing are working together for your good! (Romans 8:28)
Beloved, never apologize to anyone about your going-through periods” in life. Tell them, “I’m going-through right now so I can arrive at my new blessings! There’s power, wonder, working power in my going-through!”
Well, what’s “good for the goose is also good for the gander.” Never apologize when your breakthrough comes.
Expect some rough days, but you better expect some great days also.
The songwriter tells us, “I’ve decided to make Jesus my choice. The road is rough, the going gets tough, and the hills are hard to climb, I’ve started out a long time ago, there’s no doubt in my mind; I’ve decided to make Jesus my choice.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship [in whatever way possible for you], families matter and be safe!
Dr. Carson can be contacted at carsonvision@acd.net
