The Kokomo Police Department is asking the public for help in locating and identifying two individuals they believe were connected to theft cases at a local department store last week.
Police did not release the name of the store involved, per a department media release, but authorities did say that the incidents occurred between July 21 and 24 in Kokomo.
On one occasion, the release noted, the pair also used a counterfeit $100 to purchase items.
It's unclear as to the relationship between the male and female — whom police were able to capture on store surveillance footage — but anyone with any information is urged to contact Capt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
View a photo from video of the suspects on our website at www.kokomotribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.