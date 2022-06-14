The Kokomo Park Band will move its Wednesday concert to the Kokomo High School auditorium, citing concerns over the forecasted heat.
The concert, titled “Around the World in 60 Minutes,” will feature soloists Sally Duke, who is a vocalist, and Glenn Welch, who plays euphonium. As the annual Side-by-Side concert, the show will also feature nearly 20 high school musicians.
Compositions planned for the show include “Kirkpatrick Fanfare” by Andrew Boyson Jr., “Fête-Dieu à Séville” by Isaac Albeniz, “All American March” arranged by Richard Crosby, “An Irish Rhapsody” by Clare Grundman, “Australian Up Country Tune” by Percy Grainger, “Carnaval in Sao Paulo” by James Barnes, “Tico-Tico” by Zequinha de Abreu and “Highlights from South Pacific” by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II.
Duke will perform “As Time Goes By” by Herman Hupfild, and Welch will perform Arthur Pryor’s arrangement of “The Blue Bells of Scotland.”
The free concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.