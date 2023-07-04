The Kokomo Park Band will celebrate Independence week with its annual patriotic concert Wednesday. The show, which is titled “Let Freedom Ring,” will be performed in Highland Park, 900 W. Defenbaugh St., and starts at 7:30 p.m.
The title selection, “Let Freedom Ring,” was composed by Ryan Nowlin for the U.S. Marine Band for the 2013 Presidential inauguration. It is based on the song “My Country ‘tis of Thee.”
Other selections include “Cosmopolitan American” by Helen May Butler; “Band of Brothers Symphonic Suite,” arranged by Jerry Brubaker; and “Irving Berlin's Songs for America,” arranged by James Swearingen. “The Greatest Generation” by Robert W. Smith will be narrated by Jana Gephart — the composition honors Americans who contributed to the nation’s World War II efforts.
Cody Kopka and Cherresa Lawson will sing throughout the program. Kopka will sing “I’ll Be Seeing you” by Sammy Fain and Lawson will sing “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood. They will sing together on “Battle Hymn of the Republic” by Peter Wilhousky.
The concert will conclude with a vocal rendition of “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa. The composition is the official march of the United States.
Members of the Albert E. Shockey Marine Corps League Detachment will give a presentation of colors. Popcorn and drinks will be provided by the Serving in Love team of Morning Star Church and volunteers from Highland Park Church will assist with program distribution.
KPB artistic director Jay Gephart will conduct the show.
Curtain Call Theatre for Children will promote its upcoming production of “Mary Poppins” at the concert.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 S. Berkley Road. If the band decides to move, notifications will be posted on the KPB Facebook page, facebook.com/KokomoParkBand, and on its recorded line at 765-319-8554. The band usually makes the announcement around 4 p.m.
The weekly Summer Concert Series relies on sponsorships and individual donations. Contributions can be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. For more information, visit kokomoparkband.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.