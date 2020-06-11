The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are partnering to offer a free Cedar Fair park ticket to those who come to donate blood at select blood drives.
The Cedar Fair ticket offer will be available at the blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road.
The drive comes as the Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Blood and platelet donations are always needed, but especially during the summer months when donations tend to decline,” said Julie Brady, donor services executive for the Red Cross Indiana-Ohio Blood Services Region. “The Red Cross is grateful to blood donors for coming together to support patients during this challenging time. Giving blood is a great way to help take care of each other during the pandemic.”
All those who come to donate at Chapel Hill will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to participating U.S. Cedar Fair parks, including Cedar Point, Kings Island and others, while supplies last.
Tickets are valid during the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and other restrictions may apply. The partnership with Cedar Fair includes 10 parks across the U.S. with a goal of increasing blood and platelet donations during the summer months when donations decrease but the need remains constant.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to ensure the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
A full list of Cedar Fair ticket drives in Indiana-Ohio Region are available online at: www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/news/article/cedar-fair-theme-parks-and-the-american-red-cross-partner-to-enc.html.
