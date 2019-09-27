Part of Ind. 19 to close next week in Miami County
Ind. 19, between Ind. 16 and Ind. 14 in Miami County, is scheduled to close on or after Monday, weather permitting. INDOT maintenance crews will replace a pipe underneath the road between 1150 North and 1100 North
Access will be maintained for homeowners and businesses in the area. The official state detour is Ind. 114 to Ind. 15 to Ind. 16.
The work is expected to be complete by late afternoon on Friday, weather permitting.
Fish fry to benefit KHS band
The Kokomo High School Band Department will have its second annual Dan’s Fish Fry Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019, before the WildKat football game.
The menu includes Dan’s fried fish, chicken, and tenderloin, as well as baked beans, coleslaw, bread and butter, and dessert. All-you-can-eat dinners will be served on the lawn to the south of Walter Cross Field at Kokomo High School. Pre-order prices are $10 and $6 (children through age 12) from a KHS band member. Prices are $11 (adult) and $7 (child) at the dinner. Generous carryout orders will also be available.
