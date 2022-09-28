A stretch of U.S. 31 will be closed to traffic, starting Monday, for replacement of a railroad.
U.S. 31, between Indiana 28 and West 100 South, will be closed from Monday to Wednesday so Norfolk Southern can replace rail at the crossing of U.S. 31 and 100 South.
The official detour is:
- Traveling north on U.S. 31: Indiana 28 to Indiana 19 to Indiana 26 back to U.S. 31
- Traveling south on U.S. 31: Indiana 26 to Indiana 19 to to Indiana 28 back to U.S. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.