A piece of legislation that could make for partisan school board elections was heard by the full House of Indiana Representatives this week, despite seemingly widespread opposition.
House Bill 1428 would require school board candidates to declare a party affiliation or independent status, if approved by voters in the school district.
A school board could pass a resolution putting the partisan question on the ballot, or voters could do the same by garnering enough signatures via petition. Voters would have final say in either scenario.
If the question is not put on the ballot, school board elections would remain non-partisan. School board candidates do not currently claim party affiliation.
The bill is the latest effort by Indiana Republicans to make the bodies governing schools partisan. State Rep. J.D. Prescott, R-Union City, authored HB 1428.
A number of local school board members who spoke to the Tribune said they’d prefer to keep politics out of schools and the boards that oversee them.
Dennis Marler, president of Taylor School Board, said he hopes the bill doesn’t pass.
“I don’t think any of us support that, at least I don’t,” he said. “I just don’t want to bring that into the board room.”
Fellow Taylor board member Bill Brubaker joked he isn’t a good politician.
“I’m not here for any other reason than for the kids,” he said.
Previous attempts by the Indiana Legislature to make school boards partisan have failed. A proposal last year faced widespread opposition.
Northwestern School Board President Jonathan Underwood said that while school board candidates declaring a political affiliation could give voters an idea where a person lands on certain issues, such as property taxes, the concerns raised by partisan races outweigh any possible benefit.
“One of the greatest concerns I have with this are where all of the campaign finances will be coming from,” Underwood said via email. “Donors from outside of the school district could influence our public education system based on which political party they would like to have control over our local schools.”
Underwood also questioned how partisan politics might dissuade people from running for school board, especially in rural areas where candidates tend to be at a premium already.
More information about a candidate has been offered as a benefit by proponents of partisan school boards. However, Linda Singer, longtime member of the Western School Board, doesn’t buy it.
“To me, those aren’t good reasons,” she said at a recent school board meeting.
Kokomo School Board member Nicole Fain Mundy said she wouldn’t have a problem declaring a party, though she does not support the legislation.
“I think it’s a move to further politicize schools,” she said. “Schools should be the one place where we leave politics out of the mix.”
The full House heard HB 1428 on Tuesday. A previous version would have allowed school boards to vote to become partisan before ultimately being amended to allow voters to decide.
The proposed legislation would also prevent school board members from working for that school corporation. Some school districts already have this rule, including Maconaquah School Corporation.
A Maconaquah School Board member resigned last year after accepting a job with the district.
A similar bill was filed in the Senate.
Senate Bill 188, authored by State Sen. Jack Sandlin, R-Indianapolis, would require school board candidates to declare party affiliation or independent status. State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, is also an author.
The Senate bill is currently in committee. It is unclear if the bill has a path forward given the options proposed in its House bill counterpart.
Indiana isn’t the only state considering a partisan school board bill. Similar legislation has been filed in Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas and Idaho. All have a Republican majority legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.