Parts of Kokomo are under a flood warning until Saturday afternoon following a deluge of rain Thursday.
The National Weather Service says parts of Wildcat Creek in Kokomo were expected to reach flood levels Thursday afternoon, and crest at 11.3 feet just after midnight.
The flood stage begins at 10 feet. The NWS says that at 12 feet, the creek will overflow into parks in the city. Flooding of agricultural land is also possible outside of Kokomo.
Flooding on the Wildcat was also occurring Friday afternoon near Jerome, with water possibly 2-feet deep on 174 South just west of Jerome Bridge on 1030 East. The canoe area at Ind. 213 at a nearby park also flooded, according to the NWS.
The flood warning is also in place for the Mississinewa, Wabash and Eel rivers.
The NWS service said flooding is developing along main stem rivers due to rainfall of 1 to well over 2 inches from Wednesday through Thursday.
Dry weather through the weekend and into next week will allow waters to recede with time. Flooding will end along northern parts of the basins by the end of the weekend.
Motorists are cautioned to not attempt driving around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.
