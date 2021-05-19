PERU — Police say a 25-year-old Peru man suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after being hit by a truck while trying to cross a street.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, officers were called to the area of Broadway Avenue near Park Drive in Peru shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the incident.
A preliminary crash investigation later revealed that a 2004 Dodge Dakota pickup truck, driven by Stacy Haines, 39, of Peru, was traveling northbound on Broadway Avenue and approaching Park Drive, the release noted.
For an undetermined reason, Andrew Rose then crossed into the path of Haines’ vehicle and was struck, the release added.
Rose was initially transported by ambulance to Duke’s Memorial Hospital in Peru but was later airlifted with life-threatening injuries to a Fort Wayne Hospital for further evaluation.
Haines was not injured in the incident.
The crash is still under investigation at this time, and police did not disclose any additional information on Rose’s condition in the release.
