Police say an 87-year-old man was killed earlier this month after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street near downtown Kokomo.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the incident took place shortly after 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6, near the intersection of Jefferson and Market streets.
When officers arrived on scene, they located Kokomo resident William Walden lying in the roadway, per the release.
Investigators later determined that Walden was struck by a 2003 red Dodge Caravan driven by 62-year-old Robert Hillman, also of Kokomo.
According to witnesses, Walden was standing on the north side of Jefferson Street prior to the incident and was attempting to cross the roadway heading south when he was hit, police said in the release.
Authorities note Walden was transported to a local hospital then flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment, but he was pronounced dead Jan. 10.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact KPD at 765-456-7017. You can also report tips anonymously by downloading the “Kokomo PD” mobile app or by texting TIPKPD to 847411 and then including the tip information.
