PERU – The Peru City Council on Monday approved the city’s utility to take out up to $4.4 million in bonds to fund major repairs on the dilapidated treatment plant that supplies water to Grissom Air Reserve Base and the surrounding area, including Miami Correctional Facility.
The bonds are being paid for through a major rate hike approved by the council in December that more than doubled the water bills for customers who live in the area that formerly housed Grissom Air Force Base before it realigned as a reserve base in the 1990s.
Peru Utilities took over that area’s drinking water after that and now operates 1,175 meters there, including the base, the prison, businesses located on the Grissom Aeroplex and the large subdivision of Eagle’s Pointe that contains 1,125 housing units.
Peru Utilities General Manager Josh Chance told the council last year the steep rate hike was needed because customers in the area haven’t seen a rate increase in 17 years, which has led to severely insufficient funding that’s needed to maintain the water treatment facility.
Over the years, the plant and surrounding well houses have fallen into disrepair, causing concerns that the plant will simply stop working or end up contaminating customers’ drinking water.
“One slip up could make people sick,” Chance said. “At the Department of Correction, that’s over 3,000 people. One slip up, and 3,000 people are sick, and they like to litigate. … But you can only do so much maintenance with nothing.”
Chance said the new rates should now generate enough revenue to allow the utility to launch a renovation of the 76-year-old treatment plant, which is housed in a former federal military building. The money will also pay to update the treatment equipment, most of which is old and outdated.
Other projects include repairing the four well houses, two of which were built in 1943 and have boarded-up windows and large cracks on the walls. Inside, the electrical equipment is corroded and so outdated that no replacement parts exist if they stop working.
Chance said Wednesday the total amount of the project is yet to be determined as the utility works its way through the process of bidding out the work to companies. He said they hope to launch renovations this summer, but that timeline could be pushed back depending on the bidding process. Once work does begin, it should wrap up in about 12 to 15 months.
Before the rate hike, residents using 3,000 gallons of water had pay $12.60, along with an 83-cent charge for fire protection. In January, residents started paying $17.85 for the same amount of water and $12.59 for fire protection. That means the total water bill will jumped from $13.43 to $30.44.
The rate increase hit the major water consumers around Grissom especially hard. Chance said the prison uses nearly 50% of all the water cleaned by the plant, and is paying nearly $200,000 more a year under the rates.
Grissom Air Reserve Base, which uses around 11% of all the water, also saw a substantial increase in its bill, as well as major businesses such as Dean Baldwin Painting, which operates out of a renovated airplane hangar near the base and uses a lot of water.
