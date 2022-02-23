If you’ve ever grabbed a pastry at MO Joe Coffee House or the Boardwalk Cafés in Peru and Logansport, you probably enjoyed the work of Trisha Lennon.
For years, the baker has whipped up pastries for weddings and graduation parties and made wholesale cookies, cupcakes and muffins for local businesses. Now, she’s opening her own storefront. Just Baked by Trisha is set to open in Peru on March 1.
The bakery, which will be at 761 N. Broadway, features an open floor plan so customers can watch Lennon bake and keep stock of the kitchen’s cleanliness.
The Amish community in Shipshewana also served as an inspiration for the bakery.
Her husband, Tom Lennon, said the building was previously a condemned house.
“It was in bad shape,” Tom said. “Before, it was an eyesore when you’d pull into Peru. You’d see a bunch of overgrowth.”
The Lennons expect a hotel, hospital and new restaurants to pop up soon, as the city promotes development in North Broadway Landing.
Between the planning stages, buying equipment and getting the green light from the health department, Trisha said the bakery took a year to come to fruition. Getting the building ready took roughly four months, with Tom and his father doing a majority of the finishing work.
“We wanted to push our business towards that,” he said. “Try to do our part to make it look better.”
Chocolate-dipped pretzel sticks, hot cocoa bombs and marshmallow pops are included on the menu, but Lennon said she particularly enjoys baking cookies and cupcakes.
“There's so many different varieties that I can come up with,” Lennon said. “Lots of different flavors you can put in them.”
Caramel chocolate chip cookies and turtle cupcakes are among her best sellers, but strawberry flavors are also popular among customers — her strawberry cookies also have white chocolate chips.
“She is a good cook,” Lennon’s uncle Lee Althouse said. “I’d probably weigh about five pounds less if it wasn’t for all the cookies and cakes.”
The early stages of Lennon’s kitchen career were nurtured by family members. Lennon said her love for the craft started with cookies made alongside her mother.
Later, around the time she turned 15, Lennon started working with her cousins in the restaurant at McClure's Orchard.
Looking back, Lennon said her favorite memory from her time with the orchard’s kitchen was organizing a breast cancer benefit dinner for her Maconaquah High School senior project.
Then, studying at the Kokomo Career Center, she realized she wanted to focus on baking, rather than cooking.
“The difference between cooking and baking is in baking you have to follow a recipe,” Lennon said. “There's a certain science behind it.
“I just like following a stricter recipe. And then kind of tweaking it to be your own.”
She went on to earn a baking and pastry degree at Ivy Tech, then became an instructor at the college. For five years, she taught intro to baking, showing students how to make various breads, cookies and cakes. She also taught sanitation and nutrition classes.
In 2020, Lennon left the college and started baking full time, looking for a more flexible schedule so she could spend more time with her sons, Rhett and Bryant.
As the demand for her baking grew, she decided it was time to move into a larger kitchen.
Lennon said she plans to host a grand opening at the bakery on March 4 and 5. During the event, she plans to give out free cookies for customers to sample — normally they cost $2.50 each or $18 for a dozen.
She’s also planning contests, both online and in the bakery, but said she’s still working out details.
If you’re interested, her menu is available at www.facebook.com/justbakedbytrisha/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.