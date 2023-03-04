Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Tippecanoe River near Delphi. Wabash River at Clinton. Wabash River at Terre Haute. Wabash River at Montezuma. Wabash River at Covington. Wildcat Creek near Jerome. Wabash River at Vincennes. Wabash River at Riverton. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. Wabash River at Lafayette. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Wabash River at Mount Carmel. .Minor flooding is ongoing or expected along the main stem rivers across central Indiana along with several smaller tributaries. Rainfall of 1.5 to 3 inches fell over the course of Friday March 3rd which has brought the widespread flooding to the area. Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with levels rising. Flooding along the White river is from Anderson to Hazleton with the crest near Anderson. Flooding along the East Fork White river is expected from Columbus to Williams with river levels rising along the full length of the river. Flooding along smaller tributaries will end by Sunday with flooding continuing through the week along much of the Wabash, White, and East Fork White rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Jerome. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Flooding in progress along Wildcat Creek in eastern Howard County. Water possibly two feet deep on CR 174 S just west of Jerome Bridge on CR 1030 E. Canoe area at SR 213 and nearby park flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 9.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:15 AM EST Saturday was 9.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 8.9 feet late this evening. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&