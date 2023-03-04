LOGANSPORT — A 12-year-old boy died Friday night when the vehicle he was traveling in left the roadway and struck a guard rail and several trees on the south side of Logansport Road in Cass County.
Cass County Central Dispatch received a call at approximately 7:02 p.m. Friday for a single-vehicle crash on Logansport Road east of 48th Street. Several deputies responded to the crash along with the New Waverly Fire Department, Cass County Emergency Management Agency, Logansport Police Department, Cass County Coroner’s Office and Cass County Emergency Medical Services.
Initial scene assessment found that a 2011 Kia Sportage drove off the roadway and struck a guard rail along with several trees. The guard rail pierced the Kia’s engine compartment and exited the roof.
A passenger in the Kia, 12-year-old Aiden Bates of Peru, was fatally injured in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by Cass County Coroner George Franklin.
The driver and registered owner of the Kia, 53-year-old Michael Bates of Peru, received minor injuries from the crash. He was transported to Logansport Memorial Hospital for evaluation by a friend.
The roadway was wet and slushy from recent snow and rain. Impaired driving is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office dispatched a crash reconstructionist to assist at the scene. The roadway was closed for approximately two and a half hours for the investigation and removal of the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 574-753-7800.
