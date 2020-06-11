PERU – The annual Circus City Festival, which is Peru’s flagship event that features the largest circus parade in the country, has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The festival board voted this week to call off the week-long celebration after deciding in May to cancel the Peru Amateur Circus performances for the first time in its 61-year history. The youth performances are the main attraction at the festival, which this year was set to be held from July 11-18.
Mandy Mavrick, president of the Circus City Festival, said the decision to cancel the circus and the festival were both made after considering the health and safety of performers and patrons.
“Circus Week and parade day in Peru is one of my favorite times of year, and like our fans, I am disappointed that we have had to cancel the Circus City Festival,” she said in a release. “However, the health and safety of our event participants and spectators is our top priority, and we believe that canceling the event is the responsible decision with the conditions and restrictions the circus is facing.”
Mavrick said the financial impact of continuing with the festival factored into the decision as well.
With no festival, the organization will use all the money it will recoup on liability insurance and put it towards award scholarships to students. Those scholarships are normally funded by the ticket sales during the first Saturday performances.
The amateur circus features 7- to 21-year-old kids from Miami County who put on all the classic acts such as the high-wire, trapeze and juggling. Now, those performers are mourning not only a lost year of the circus, but the cancellation of the city’s iconic festival.
Mavrick said in a previous interview that what made the decision to cancel this year especially difficult was knowing how hard the youth performers have worked, and how much putting on a show means to them.
“For the kids in circus, this is what they do in the summer,” she said. “They give up their vacations. Some are practicing every day. The circus kids are like a family. It was such a letdown to cancel, and a lot of these kids are already really let down because they’re missing things. Now, this is being taken away.”
The Circus City Festival is set to return in 2021, when it will run from July 17-25. The parade will be held July 24.
Mavrick said the festival board will focus on ways to enhance the festival experience next year when the circus returns.
“I’m confident we will welcome circus fans with an amazing show when America’s Own Circus Spectacular returns in 2021,” she said.
For more information on the Circus City Festival, visit www.perucircus.com or contact the main office at 765-472-3918.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.