PERU — A consultant has been hired to look into developing a splash pad and pickleball courts along Peru's River Walkway, which is set to be the site of a new 170-unit housing project.
The Miami County Economic Development Authority last month approved $11,500 to hire HWC Engineering to identify a site along the pathway, create a design and come up with a cost estimate for the project.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources may be able to fund the construction of the splash pad, according to MCEDA's meeting minutes.
The study comes as major developments move forward along what the city has dubbed the River View Landing community improvement project. The land is located between West City Park and River Walkway Park along Canal Street, which was formerly owned by the railroad company CSX.
Construction of the new Miami County YMCA is nearing completion, and a trail extension connecting downtown Peru to the Nickel Plate Trail wrapped up earlier this year.
Now, the city is expected to announce a 170-unit, multi-family housing project near the same area. Officials requested $2.75 million in READI grant funding to help pay for infrastructure upgrades for the development, including significant road upgrades to Second Street, Forest Street and adjacent roadways.
According to the grant, the re-envisioned riverfront development will attract young talent to the area through improved quality-of-life amenities and housing that will allow entry-level, working-class residents to live and work in Peru.
The development proposal also calls for expanded recreational facilities at the site.
