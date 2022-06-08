PERU — Peru City Council approved $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding to help pay for a slew of projects and equipment, marking the first time the city has spent the federal dollars it received last year.
The largest appropriation on Monday went to Peru Utilities to help pay for a major project to separate wastewater and storm water lines south of the Wabash River. In total, the department is receiving $525,000 in ARP funding.
Peru Utilities Manager Joshua Chance said state and federal agencies are requiring the project as part of a national effort to separate storm and wastewater lines.
The project will cost $800,000 to complete on the southside of the river, but the department will have to spend up to $100 million in the next three to five years to separate all the lines in the city, Chance said.
Another $100,000 in ARP funding went to the Peru Fire Department to complete the renovation of a former retail store into a new secondary fire station located at 680 N. Broadway.
Fire Chief Erik Hawk said the money is needed due to rising construction and material costs. Some of the funding will also purchase new training and workout equipment for the station.
Other ARP money went toward replacing outdated equipment and vehicles, including $122,000 to help fund new body cameras and related equipment for the Peru Police Department. Another $45,000 will help pay for a new detective's vehicle.
The Peru Street Department received $180,000 to replace an aging dump truck, but Street Commissioner Adam Sheets said it will likely take over 18 months to get the truck due to supply chain issues and back orders.
He told the council that other dump trucks are also quickly becoming unusable and will need to be replaced in the near future. If not, it could become a public safety hazard during the winter when crews are clearing snow.
"It's going to get to the point very soon where those trucks are going to be so old that not even our great mechanics will be able to keep up," Sheets said.
The Peru Municipal Golf Course received $36,000 to install drainage on parts of the 18-hole course, but Golf Superintendent Garry Clark said he also needs other equipment to keep the greens in operation.
Clark said that only half of the irrigation system works, and he's unable to spray the course with chemicals after one of the golf cart sprayers broke down.
"It's not good," he told the council. "The greens are going to die. It's the two most important things we need, and I don't really have them right now."
Councilman Steve Anderson said the amount of ARP funding divvied up to departments was determined by a committee made up of council members, the mayor and other city officials.
He said the committee met with every department head to learn what they needed most and budgeted the funding based on their requests.
"These people are not greedy," Anderson said. "They asked for the absolute bare minimum of stuff that they need to function. They're not in here asking for the world or the best of anything. They're here scrapping by."
Peru in total received $2.4 million in ARP funding, leaving half of the money still available to be appropriated. Council members did not indicate they had any plan on how to spend the remaining $1.2 million.
