PERU – The Peru City Council is moving forward with implementing a tiny tax increase on residents and business to generate extra revenue that could be spent on nearly anything.
Eric Walsh, a financial advisor with Baker Tilly, which was hired by the city, told the council last month it had the option of increasing its rate for the city’s cumulative development fund by about two-thirds of a cent.
He said the state cap on the tax is 5-cents on every $100 of assessed property value. The city’s current tax rate is 4.36-cents.
Right now, the city collects about $100,000 from the tax. By bumping up the rate a fraction of a penny, the city could generate about $15,000 more in extra revenue, Walsh said.
For a $100,000 home in Peru, the increase would add about $2.5 more to a tax bill. A $500,000 business would have to pay about $37 more.
Walsh said the way the tax is set up, it automatically decreases a little every year unless a government body takes action to bump it up again.
Council President Tom Gustin said the board should move now to do a minor increase instead of waiting until it drops further and requires a larger rate hike.
“If we don’t increase this, it’s going to get less and less,” he said. “At some point, we’ll have to raise it a lot, so we’re better off to do this in smaller increments.”
The council took the first step last week to increase the rate by holding a public hearing. No one opposed the proposal.
The council must now vote to approve the increase. After that, there will be a 30-day remonstrance period for people to object. Then the state must also approve the hike.
Gustin said it’s a long process, but one worth going through to get the city a little more money – especially since most tax rates are controlled by the state and can’t be changed.
“As a taxpayer, I’m against raising any kind of taxes,” he said. “But as an elected official who has gone through all this tax cap stuff, I know we’re operating by a shoestring. Anything we can do to help us with our finances, I think this is something we need to do.”
Walsh said the tax money goes into the city’s cumulative development fund, which can be used on nearly any government expense, including street projects or police funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.