PERU — Peru City Council on Monday approved $600,000 to help pay for a special building foundation for a $20 million housing project after the developer discovered problems with the soil.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said Wabash River Equities LLC conducted ground borings in June and found the soil had compaction issues that would prohibit construction.
He said the new Miami County YMCA, which is located just west of the development site along the Wabash River and Canal Street, had the same issue when it was constructed last year. The nonprofit ended up paying an additional $750,000 to install the special foundation to support the building.
To offset the housing developer’s costs, the City Council approved $400,000 in tax-incremental financing (TIF) revenue and $200,000 in economic development money to fund the construction of the special foundation.
Tidd said the Miami County Council is also considering appropriating $200,000 of its economic development money for the foundation, which would bring the total amount of government assistance to $800,000.
But Councilwoman Betsy Edwards-Wolfe voted against the funding, saying she felt like the project has already received enough assistance from the city. She said that includes plans to deed the 26-acre lot to the developer at no cost and approving a 20-year tax abatement for the project.
“I struggle with this,” Edwards-Wolfe said. “I want this complex for sure, but we’ve already given them the land and given them a tax abatement. When does it stop? Now we’re giving them this money to build with. That’s where my struggle is. I feel like we’ve already given them so much.”
That came after a resident also asked why the city was helping pay for foundation work on a private development project.
Tidd said that because of the soil conditions, the only way to develop the property is to install the special foundation. Without it, no construction could happen there, and it would remain vacant.
The development is projected to increase the assessed value of the property by around $16 million, Tidd said, and the property taxes generated by the project would be around $320,000 a year.
He said the $400,000 in TIF money will ultimately be funded by the taxes paid by the developer over time, and the $200,000 in economic development money was a small price to pay to help bring a $20 million housing development to the city.
“That’s a great return on investment,” he told the council.
Councilwoman Kathleen Plothow said she also thought the funding from the city was well worth it to land Peru’s first major housing development in decades.
“I get it,” she said. “I’m for the project as well. I don’t think there’s a better use for $200,000 of CEDIT money, because I don’t think we can throw a $20 million project away.”
That project includes constructing 174 housing units that will include traditional apartments, patio apartments, duplexes and a roughly 50,000-square-foot senior housing development.
Some of the units will also include garages or indoor parking space available for tenants to rent. The property will include a small clubhouse for events or get-togethers.
The duplexes will be located along the Riverwalk Trail that runs by the river and are considered the most prime property at the site. The units are estimated to cost between $1,200 to $1,500 a month.
Council on Monday also approved another $200,000 in TIF funding to help pay for construction of four new pickleball courts that will be located just beside the new housing development.
Tidd said pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., and the courts will provide a fun amenity for both current and future residents.
