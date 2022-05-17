PERU — Peru City Council President Patricia Russell is asking a judge to appoint her interim mayor as Peru Mayor Miles Hewitt remains hospitalized following a heart attack on April 19.
Russell made the filing Tuesday in Miami Circuit Court saying Hewitt is "not capable of discharging the powers and duties" of the office due to complications in treating his heart attack.
A hearing on the petition will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The petition says Hewitt has had to be sedated on various occasions, with the most recent occurrence happening Monday.
Russell said in a phone interview Tuesday that she made the filing only to have the authority to sign time-sensitive paperwork and documents until Hewitt returns to his duties.
"He's not really alert to sign paperwork, and that's why I'm doing this," she said. "That's the only reason. I didn't necessarily want to do this, but it's necessary to keep our city moving."
Russell said she has kept the other councilmembers in the loop about the filing and sent them emails with any updates.
"Everything will be done with everyone's awareness," she said. "Nothing will be done behind anybody's back."
If the judge approves the request, Russell would serve as the acting executive with all the powers of the office for six months or until Hewitt is able to resume the powers and duties of the office.
Russell said she hopes Hewitt returns to his position as soon as possible and wished him a speedy recovery.
