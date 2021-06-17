PERU — Republican Peru City Councilwoman Kathleen Plothow has filed a public-access complaint against the city after the Miami County GOP requested all emails in which she corresponded with city officials.
Matthew Jelenek, chairman of the county's Republican Party, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the city clerk-treasurer in April asking for all emails between department heads and Plothow. He also requested email correspondences between her and the city's golf superintendent.
In response, Plothow, a first-time councilwoman elected to an at-large seat in 2019, filed her own FOIA request on April 15 with the city's attorney. The request asked for all forms and correspondences made between the Miami County GOP and city officials regrading their FOIA request on her.
In a later email, Plothow also requested any emails, letters or notes sent between city officials concerning her.
The city provided the requested documentation on June 8. Two days later, Plothow filed a complaint with the Office of the Public Access Counselor alleging her FOIA request was "ignored" by the city until June 8.
"There was never a formal refusal to send requested information, it was ignored until June 8, 2021, at 4:28 p.m., that was when the requested information was received," she wrote in the complaint.
On Wednesday, the city attorney was informed about the complaint by the public access coordinator and given until July 6 to respond to the allegations. After that, the counselor will issue an advisory opinion on the filing.
In an email sent on May 15 to city and state elected officials, Plothow blasted GOP Chairman Jelenek and the party for making a FOIA request for her emails.
"I have been betrayed and utterly disrespected," she wrote in the email. "You, the MCRP, could have behaved professionally by requesting a meeting to voice your concerns. Sadly, you, MCRP, decided to behave 'covertly.'"
She also wrote that she had "lost complete respect for all of those involved" in filing the FOIA, and asked how she could attend GOP meetings and "feel the least bit comfortable."
"To be utterly honest, shame on you and the Miami County Republican Party," she wrote.
Messages sent to Jelenek and the county GOP offering a chance to comment were not returned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.