PERU — Peru City Councilwoman Patricia Russell said she had looked into trying impeach Council President Betsy Edwards-Wolfe, but decided against it after hearing criticism about how poorly the council was conducting itself.
Russell read a statement during Monday’s council meeting to address “accusations about rumors” that she was trying to impeach Edwards-Wolfe, who had brought up the impeachment in passing during last month’s council meeting.
Russell started her statement by saying the dictionary definition of impeachment was to charge someone with a crime or misdemeanor.
She then said she had called City Attorney Dustin Kern to ask if she could make a vote to impeach Edwards-Wolfe to remove her as council president. Kern said she could do that, but advised her to think it through.
“I decided to get advice from two people,” Russell said. “They were both older and wiser than me. I took their advice and decided not to request the vote.”
She said a main reason she decided to not request the vote came after listening to a presentation from Jason Gornto, who owns and operates Custom Training Solutions, which offers classes and training on leadership and team collaboration.
Gornto in August told the council they were ineffective and weren’t accomplishing anything due to so much infighting, bickering and arguing. He pitched his training to the council as a way to help solve the problem.
“It’s kind of a mess,” he told the council. “There’s so much fighting. There’s so much inefficiency ... It’s really, really frustrating to see people who care a lot about Peru, like we all do, not being able to get a lot accomplished or help the city in the way we know you want to.”
Russell called the meeting “overwhelming” and said she decided stop pursuing any attempt to impeach Edwards-Wolfe.
“I do not want to go into specifics or dredge up bad memories about the meeting,” she said. “... (Gornto) noticed that we didn’t always work well together and things have not been getting better.”
Joe Molyneux, who serves on the city’s Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals, said things still haven’t gotten better.
After Russell finished her statement, Molyneux told the council and Mayor Miles Hewitt they were still not working together after taking office last year. He said the infighting and bickering at meetings is now a regular topic of conversation around the city.
“Each and every one of you, when you made campaign speeches and all, said you were for the betterment of the city,” he said. “I have not seen that in 22 months. These meetings are still not being run correctly, we’re still not getting things done like they’re supposed to be done. Twenty-two months.”
Molyneux told the council they needed to be more respectful and figure out what they’re doing and advised members who have problems with others in the city to work out their issues as best they can.
“We need to get the city to work together,” he said. “This city depends on what happens here, and if we’re not all working together on it, we’re not going to get any further forward. We cannot keep going like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.