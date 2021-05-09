PERU — A Peru couple is now facing a slew of drug charges after police discovered their toddler tested positive for methamphetamine.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, Byron Parsons, 54, and his wife Breanna Parsons, 29, were both arrested last Friday on preliminary felony charges of neglect of a dependent, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia for their alleged roles in the investigation.
Their charges stem from a recent request made from the Miami County Division of the Indiana Department of Child Services (MCDCS), the release notes, which asked for police assistance in the emergency removal of the couple's 3-year-old daughter from their residence in the 400 block of West Third Street after she tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Breanna Parsons was taken into custody on Friday during a traffic stop, the release indicated, while her husband was arrested at his place of employment.
The release also stated that Byron Parsons had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia on him when taken into police custody.
During a subsequent search of the couple's property, police also allegedly located methamphetamine, heroin, a syringe and several items of drug paraphernalia.
Both Byron and Breanna Parsons are currently being held at the Miami County Jail as they await their initial hearings in Miami Superior Court II.
Anyone with additional information on this case or wish to report other illegal drug activity are urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or the ISP Drug Tip Line at 1-800-453-4756.
