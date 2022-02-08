PERU — Peru is developing a new downtown revitalization plan for the first time in over 20 years that recommends major projects and initiatives aimed at attracting more people to the city's core.
The public got a first glimpse of a draft of the 135-page plan during an open house Monday evening at 7 Pillars Brewery Co. that drew dozens of business owners, elected officials and residents to discuss the future of Peru.
The plan lays out over 25 recommendations to revitalize and improve the downtown, including building a viewing plaza along the Wabash River and updating the city's circus building.
Other initiatives include creating a fund for temporary art installations, building pocket parks in vacant lots, creating more living options in the upper stories of downtown buildings and developing an incubator food hall that could bring new restaurants to the city.
The plan also details suggested façade improvements on 22 downtown buildings, along with the cost associated with making those improvements.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, said a major goal of having a new downtown revitalization plan is to land grant funding from the state to help pay for façade improvements.
The Office of Community of Rural Affairs' Main Street Revitalization Program offers up to $600,000 in funding for Main Street organizations that have a current downtown plan. Tidd said other cities and towns in the area have had good luck with landing grants for their downtown projects.
A survey of local residents found that improving downtown facades was the highest rated answer for "What needs most improved downtown," according to the survey. Another 92% of respondents rated the establishment of a riverfront public space as either important or very important.
"People want to be proud of where they live — Peru residents are no different," the plan says. "They understand the value a vibrant downtown can bring to their quality of life."
Residents had other suggestions for improving the downtown during Monday's open house, including installing public campsites along the Wabash River and attracting more hotels that could bring more large conferences in the city.
Tidd suggested starting an "Amazing Race" kind of competition that could draw people from the region and introduce them to the main tourists attractions in the city and county.
Comments and suggestions provided Monday will now be included in the plan. Once that's done, the document must be approved by City Council to officially adopt it as the new downtown revitalization plan.
But more than anything, Tidd said, officials and residents need to use the new plan as inspiration to bring needed changes that could fuel an economic renaissance in the downtown.
"One of the worst things that could happen is we get this revitalization plan and we leave it sit on the shelf and don't do anything," he told the crowd. "That defeats the whole purpose."
Suggestions and recommendations made in the document came from an 11-member steering committee that spent months putting together the plan. The city also hired HWC Engineering to help develop and create the document.
