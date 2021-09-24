PERU — Peru Fire Chief Erick Hawk received pushback last week on his 2022 budget proposal that would give him a 7% raise while the rest of the department would only receive a 3% raise.
Hawk defended the proposal during the City Council's budget hearing after a resident asked why he was asking more for himself than his crew.
Hawk said he was asking for a larger pay increase in order to make the same wage as the Peru police chief.
"We work the same job. We work the same hours," he said.
Police this year received a 6.5% pay raise as part of a major push by the city to fully staff the department, which is currently down eight officers.
However, Mayor Miles Hewitt said last year the raises were made possible largely in part by the police department agreeing to do away with one position in order to free up that salary to distribute to the other officers.
Hewitt said he made the same offer last year to the fire department to allow for a larger wage increase, but they declined to do away with a position and instead received a 2% raise this year.
Hawk said that led him to ask for a larger salary for himself next year in order to match the police chief. He argued that with a higher wage for the chief position, that would open the door for more raises for firefighters down the road.
"That's a start for everybody," he said. "It's a start for firemen and it's a start for the next guy that takes over as chief."
Hawk said the chief's position also doesn't receive overtime pay or comp time, even though he often works extra hours, and the higher raise would help make up the difference. He said the wage increase is only for the chief position, which he will no longer receive once he retires from the position.
But Council President Betsy Wolfe said she had a problem with the chief asking for a higher wage, considering the fire territory equipment fund is budgeted $37,000 in the red for next year.
Hawk said that just because the budget is in the red doesn't mean they'll run a deficit next year. He said they likely won't spend all the money they had budgeted.
"We aim high, but we may or may not spend it," he said. "This year, we won't spend all that money."
But Wolfe said that wasn't a fair reason for having a budget that would put the department in the red.
"We're not counting on you not spending everything," she told Hawk. "What you put in front of us is what we take. We wouldn't have a $37,000 differential ... if you took the 3% like the rest of your men."
Hawk said the money used for salary increases doesn't come from the fire territory equipment fund, which is the only budget line that is in the red for the fire department.
Peru Firefighters Union Local 383 said in a statement it hopes "the city council and mayor will consider all different branches of city first responders equally when considering department wages and challenges we all face every shift."
City Council is set to make a final vote on the 2022 budget during its regular meeting Oct. 4.
