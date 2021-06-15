PERU — Peru firefighters and the city's animal control officer helped rescue a young deer Monday afternoon at the construction site of the new Miami County YMCA after the animal crawled into a drainage pipe.
Peru Animal Control Officer Greg Douglass said a woman living across from the construction area, located between Canal and Maple streets, called to report she saw a fawn get through the fence around the site.
When Douglass arrived, the female deer was sitting just inside a 16-inch drainage pipe located in an empty retention pond. He estimated the fawn was no more than 2 weeks old.
"As I feared, once somebody got close to it, it went deeper into the drainage pipe," Douglass said. "That's when it became a problem, because we couldn't leave it in there."
Peru Fire Chief Erik Hawk said firefighters arrived on scene to assess the situation, and discovered the deer had wiggled around 200 feet into the pipe. They all agreed the only way to save it would be to flush it out with water.
"That was about the only thing we could do, because we obviously couldn't fit anybody in there," he said.
The crew ended up pumping about 1,500 gallons of water through the pipe, which created a kind of water slide for the fawn. Douglass waited above a manhole along the pipe's route. When the deer came by, he reached in, snagged it and pulled it out.
Hawk said the fawn appeared scared, but was able to walk and seemed healthy.
Douglass ended up transporting the animal to the dog kennel and put it in a separate room away from the other animals. On Tuesday morning, it was awake and alert.
"It was up and walking around like it was all good," he said.
On Tuesday afternoon, Douglass drove the deer to Wildcat Creek Wildlife Center in Delphi, where volunteers will ensure it is healthy.
Douglass said he's glad they could rescue the deer and the story of the lost fawn had a happy ending.
"It felt good," he said. "It gave us some peace of mind that we were able to help her out."
Hawk said he's seen a lot during his 25 years with the Peru Fire Department, but Tuesday marked the first time he's ever helped rescue a deer.
"You hear about firefighters rescuing cats from trees, but this is the first time we've rescued a deer from a drainage pipe," he said. "In my 25 years, this is the first thing like it I've heard of."
