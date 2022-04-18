PERU — Residents are invited to participate in guided hikes and bike rides on the Nickel Plate Trail this Saturday as part of Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s (RTC’s) annual Celebrate Trails Day.
The event begins at noon Saturday at Breakaway Bike and Fitness, 8 S. Wabash St., Peru. For more information, call the shop at 765-473-3848.
Participants will learn more about the Nickel Plate Trail’s connection to the cross-country route of the on the Great American Rail-Trail, which will connect 3,700 miles of trails between Washington, D.C., and Washington State.
Hosted on the fourth Saturday of April each year, Celebrate Trails Day is an annual celebration of the nation’s trails and the benefits they bring to our health and well-being.
