PERU – Peru High School has been directed to move to remote learning for 14 days by the Miami County Health Department following increased COVID-19 cases in the county and the school.
Remote learning will be put in place and begin on Thursday for Peru High School only. Contact tracing is in process. In the event that a student was exposed to a positive case (close contact), parents or guardians will be directly contacted by building administration.
High school athletics, fine arts and any other practices or activities will also be put on hold from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4.
“We want to reassure our community that we are following all safety precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Superintendent Sam Watkins in a release. “Our high school exposed areas will be thoroughly cleaned, disinfected, and professionally sanitized.”
The junior high and elementary schools will continue to operate as they have been. Administrators remind the community that masks are required to enter the buildings, and no students or staff should enter any Peru Community School building if they are symptomatic.
Food service will continue at the high school for breakfast and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
“By working together, we will get through this,” Watkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.