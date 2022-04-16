PERU — What do two Peru High School art students have in common with Andy Warhol, Robert Redford, Joyce Carol Oates and Truman Capote?
They were all winners of the same award.
Kloee Cassel and Marie Klimova were both gold medalists in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, an art contest for teenagers.
Cassel won for her photograph titled “Floating Carcinogens.” Klimova won for her mixed media piece “Chicken in a Cage.”
The mixed media piece depicts a chicken made of different colored egg shells. Various shades of brown egg shells add depth with the white of the chicken’s tail feathers.
Klimova crushed up the egg shells and glued them on top of each other and onto the paper, sometimes piece by piece.
“It was tedious work,” she said.
Small bits of wood serve as the chicken’s legs. Sand and dirt make up the backdrop. Actual wire is placed over top of the piece.
Klimova, who is an exchange student from the Czech Republic, found inspiration when she thought of her grandma’s farm back home.
“I was always kind of close to them,” she said. “I thought I’d try to make something with a chicken.”
Peru High School art teacher Mike Applegate said Klimova beat out a lot of other mixed medium pieces.
“The concept is really good, and the aesthetic value is good,” he said. “She went way above and beyond.”
Klimova’s host family helped her collect egg shells. Cassel joked that Applegate bought a dozen eggs and made a huge omelet just to help Klimova.
“All he did was eat eggs for that reason,” Cassel said. “If we ever need art supplies, Applegate goes out of his way.”
More than 100,000 students submitted more than 260,000 works of art and writing for the 2022 Scholastic Awards.
Of those, 2,600 were selected for a national award. Half go to writing; the other half are for art. Fewer than 2,000 writing and art pieces receive a national medal, which places Cassel and Klimova in the top 1% of all submissions.
Award winners are selected by a panel of professional artists.
“Floating Carcinogens” depicts a student floating in a pool filled with bottle caps and plastic lids.
Cassel submitted the photo as part of a portfolio in her AP art class, taught by Applegate. Each piece of the portfolio had to focus on the same topic. The Peru senior chose the environment, an issue she is passionate about.
“I just wanted to do something that could actually make people see something different and do something that could change their mind,” Cassel told the Kokomo Tribune in a previous interview. “I wanted to use my art to change someone’s mind.”
Whereas art has been a lifelong hobby for Cassel, this year was the first time Klimova had taken an art class since middle school.
“I’m kind of a newbie,” she said.
But art is quickly becoming a passion for Klimova, especially ceramics.
“I had no idea that was such a big passion for me,” she said.
Both students have received multiple scholarship offers since being named national award winners.
Cassel plans to attend Ball State University to study nursing but intends to take as many art classes as possible.
“I think it’s definitely going to be something I keep up with,” she said.
Klimova will have one year of high school left when she returns to the Czech Republic. She’s considering following her new passion.
“In the few months I’ve been here, it’s definitely become an option for me,” Klimova said.
Peru High School isn’t new to having Scholastic Award winners. Applegate said it’s a testament to a community that cares about the arts, noting Peru Amateur Circus and Cole Porter.
But there’s also Peru Community Schools' administration that willing to invest in the arts department.
“The best thing we have going over a lot of others schools is the administration,” Applegate said.
