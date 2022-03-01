PERU — When auditions rolled around for Peru High School’s first Broadway-style play in two decades, Libby Rogers’ friends encouraged her to try out.
“Girl, we need people,” Rogers recalled them telling her, many of whom are in the drama club.
So Rogers tried out — maybe a little reluctantly — aiming for a side character, a lowkey role.
That didn’t go according to plan.
When “Bye Bye Birdie” opens Friday night, Rogers will be centerstage, as one of the show’s leads.
The senior stars as Rosie, the secretary and love interest of main character Albert, played by Brady Ream.
It’s Rogers’ first attempt at drama. And singing. And being on stage.
She stumbled for the right words when asked how she landed the lead role.
“She had the best audition among the girls,” Ream interjected as the two prepared for rehearsal Monday evening.
“Bye Bye Birdie” is a 1960 Broadway production that is loosely based on Elvis Presley getting drafted into the Army.
The play is about songwriter Albert who finds his business in trouble when his flashy rock-and-roll client, Conrad Birdie, is drafted into the Army.
Rosie drums up an idea to save the business by having Birdie record and perform a song before going away to the military. The plan is to have Birdie perform “One Last Kiss” and give one of his young, female fans a last kiss before being sent overseas.
The play is peppered with humor and musical numbers.
“Everybody should get at least one laugh,” Rogers said.
“Bye Bye Birdie” will feature a full orchestra, which adds challenges, as well as nuances to the performances, according to Choral Director and drama club sponsor Jason Gornto.
But it’s a challenge the students are up for.
“The kids have worked really, really hard,” Gornto said. “The skillset is there, it’s just the learning curve.”
About 30 students are part of the production. Most are on stage or part of the stage crew, while others are in the pit with the orchestra. The orchestra is made up of community members. High school students get an opportunity to work with and learn from them.
Rogers was never in choir — though Ream said she should’ve been — so the entire experience is brand new to her. Repetition is the name of the game when learning all the lines, she said.
“I listen to the songs over and over in the car,” Rogers said.
There were definitely some nerves Monday evening from Rogers, and a lot of the cast members, as it was their first rehearsal on stage with the orchestra. The two groups had practiced separately until this week.
While one might assume it takes confidence to perform on stage, Rogers said that for her it’s more about having the right personality.
”At this point in high school, I don’t really care what people think anymore,” she said.
Gornto said there’s more enthusiasm from students and the community, given the disruptions of the pandemic in previous years.
“I think having the opportunity to do this, kids have been more excited than two or three years ago,” he said.
School administration has also hopped on board, investing in the needed equipment to put on a Broadway show and affording the rights to the play.
“Our administration really went out of the way to make it happen,” Gornto said.
A grant provided by the Miami County Community Foundation went toward new wireless microphones.
The high school cast will perform “Bye Bye Birdie” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances are in the high school auditorium.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased at the door.
“It’s going to be so much fun,” Ream said.
