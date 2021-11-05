PERU — Peru residents are set to pay $3 more a month for trash pickup, but they won’t have to pay extra for the city to remove large items, such as mattresses or furniture.
The Peru City Council on Monday approved the increase from $12 to $15 a month to help offset rising costs to dump trash at landfills.
At the same time, they voted to remove fees to pick up large items — including $17 for large mattresses and $15 for furniture. Residents had been required to pay the fee to receive a tag they would place on the item.
Peru Street Department Commissioner Adam Sheets said at previous Council meetings that many residents would not buy a tag and, instead, would dump mattresses and other items in alleys.
He said Monday the goal of removing the fees was to stop residents from illegally dumping the items and encourage them to put them out during regular trash pickup.
However, the new ordinance bars some items from pickup — including TVs, hazardous or radioactive materials, tires and any item that contains Freon, such as air conditioners or refrigerators.
Another ordinance passed around 10 years ago also bars construction materials from trash pickup. Sheets said that rule is in place to stop contractors from leaving piles of shingles and other building materials for the city to pick up.
“Some contractors will charge the homeowner a disposal fee and then just have their garbage man pick it up for them,” he said. “They’re using the city, basically, as their own personal service.”
However, Council President Betsy Wolfe said she worried that doing away with the large item fee would lead to residents leaving out heavy items that would cost the city more to dump at the landfill. She said that could negate the extra revenue coming in from the $3 increase.
Sheets said there would be a slight increase to dumping costs but didn’t think it would lead to lost revenue. He said the city was still picking up these items when they were dumped illegally and taking them to the landfill.
“I don’t see a tremendous increase, by any means,” Sheets said.
Wolfe said she also had concerns that, without the tag requirement, people outside the city would come and dump their trash on pickup days.
Sheets said the new ordinance doesn’t limit the number of large items someone can put out, but new language gives the sanitation department discretion to determine if the service is being abused.
“You can almost be sure someone’s going to try to abuse it, unfortunately,” he said.
The Council voted 6-1 to pass the new trash ordinance, with Wolfe casting the only “no” vote.
The ordinance says residents must put out large items at their designated garbage pickup area no sooner than 48 hours before the regularly scheduled pickup date.
