PERU – Police say a man, arrested Tuesday for allegedly battering his ex-wife and firing a gun, and his girlfriend were found with 40 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs on Wednesday.
State police say they were continuing an investigation into Bryan Hall, 24, Peru, who was arrested Tuesday after police say he battered his ex-wife at a Peru business before getting into an altercation with another man at his house and firing a handgun.
Police said that investigation led to a residence in Woodland Hills, Lot 133, which is the home of Hall’s girlfriend, Kayla Miller, 27, Peru.
While at the Miller residence, police said they observed evidence that illegal narcotics use was occurring. Police applied for and were granted a search warrant for the property.
During a subsequent search, officers said they found approximately 40 grams of meth, marijuana, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and a rifle.
Officers said they also found approximately $800 on Miller. Earlier in the day, Miller had reported she was missing $800 after officers had impounded her vehicle during the initial shooting investigation. Evidence indicates the currency found on her person was the alleged missing money.
There was also a toddler at the residence. He was released into the care of a family member.
Miller was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Hall was still incarcerated on charges stemming from Tuesday's shooting.
Both face charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and neglect of a dependent.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
