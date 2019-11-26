PERU — A Peru man whom police say was intoxicated at the time of a two-vehicle crash last Sunday that killed an 83-year-old woman is now facing several charges related to that incident.
According to an Indiana State Police press release, Andrew Winch, 21, was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck westbound on Fifth Street in downtown Peru and approaching a stop sign at the intersection of Benton Street.
After disregarding the stop sign, police said, Winch’s vehicle then struck a southbound 2019 Honda CRV, driven by Norman Knowlton, 76, Peru.
Winch and Knowlton were both uninjured in the crash.
The CRV was also carrying three other passengers at the time of the incident, the release said.
One of those passengers, Mary A. Hipskind, 83, Peru, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Another passenger, Barbara Knowlton, 72, Peru, was transported by ambulance to Dukes Memorial Hospital and later flown to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne with life-threatening injuries, the release noted. Her condition is unknown at this time.
The fourth occupant of the CRV, Joseph Hipskind, 81, Peru, was uninjured in the crash.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Winch had a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 at the time of the crash, the release stated, and it was believed that speeding also played a role in the incident.
Winch is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, reckless homicide, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment.
