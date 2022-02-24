BUNKER HILL — Police arrested an 18-year-old Peru man Thursday evening after they say he shot and killed a woman inside of a parked vehicle near Bunker Hill.
According to an Indiana State Police media release, Jeremiah Smith is now facing preliminary charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm for his alleged role in the death of Hanna Cox, 18.
Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Capehart Street — inside the Estates at Eagle’s Pointe — in reference to a possible shooting that had taken place.
Upon arrival, authorities located Cox’s body inside a vehicle, and she had reportedly sustained a single gunshot wound, the release noted.
Further investigation into the shooting led police to Smith’s nearby residence, and the release states that he was taken into custody without incident.
Police also discovered that Cox was visiting Smith’s house at the time, and Smith was allegedly inside the vehicle when the woman was shot, per the release.
Pending further investigation, police did not release a motive in the case or how the pair knew each other.
Cox was a senior at Maconaquah High School, and the corporation acknowledged her death Thursday evening in a lengthy Facebook post.
“This unexpected tragedy brings grief to so many, and as we come together to support one another, we ask our community to give the family space to grieve through this tragic event,” the post said.
The school corporation added that counselors would be available on all campuses Friday, with extra staff available at the high school. In the event of a two-hour delay or a shift to eLearning, counselors will be available on campus starting at 11 a.m. for parents to bring any student in need of counseling services.”
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666 or 1-800-382-0689.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.