PERU – Deputies say a 20-year-old Peru man died Monday night after his truck left the roadway and hit trees and a telephone pole.
Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at around 9:30 p.m. on Miami County 190 West near Mexico Road.
A preliminary crash investigation revealed that Patrick Blake Sadowsky was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck south on County Road 190. For an undetermined reason, the Chevrolet failed to negotiate a slight curve and traveled off the east side of the road, according to a release.
Deputies say the pickup truck then struck multiple trees and a telephone pole. Sadowsky had to be extricated from the pickup truck by responding firefighters.
Sadowsky was transported by ambulance to Dukes Memorial Hospital, where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash is still under investigation. Deputies say evidence indicates Sadowsky was not wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.