After a year-long police investigation, a Peru man is now facing federal charges related to the production and possession of child pornography.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, investigators with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began assisting the Peru Police Department in March 2021 in connection with a case they were building against 38-year-old James Dustin Eugene Rippy.
Last week, officers with Homeland Security Investigations obtained a federal arrest warrant on Rippy for the production and possession of child pornography, and he was taken into custody without incident.
KPD Mjr. Brian Seldon told the Tribune on Tuesday that no state charges against Rippy are planned at this time, and there has been no other documents or details publicly released in relation to the case.
Rippy is set to appear via Zoom today at a hearing in front of the United States District Court Northern District of Indiana (South Bend Division), according to federal court records.
The Tribune reached out to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana and was told that Rippy’s case will have to go before a grand jury before a formal indictment is filed.
This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact KPD Det. Austin Bailey at 765-456-7280 or abailey@cityofkokomo.org.
Authorities also stressed in the media release that if you know of any information regarding child pornography or child exploitation cases, you can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or https://www.missingkids.org.
