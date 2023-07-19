PERU — A Peru man who recently pled guilty to shooting and killing his girlfriend in February 2022 was sentenced Wednesday to 2-and-a-half years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Jeremiah Smith, 19, will spend one of those years in prison, while the rest will be suspended to supervised probation.
Smith was originally arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter and criminal recklessness, both level 5 felonies, and a level 6 count of pointing a firearm, according to online court records, for his role in the Feb. 24, 2022, death of 18-year-old Maconaquah High School student Hanna Cox.
However, per a May plea deal filed in the case — agreed upon by Cox’s family — Smith pleaded guilty to the level 6 felony charge of pointing a firearm, and the court dismissed the other two counts during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing.
In Indiana, a level 6 felony charge carries a weight of six months to 2-and-a-half years in prison, with an advisory sentence of one year.
That essentially means that once the plea was accepted, the presiding judge in the case was then bound to those sentencing guidelines.
It was around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 24, 2022, that police were dispatched to a residence in the 2700 block of Capehart Street — inside the Estates at Eagle’s Pointe in Bunker Hill — in reference to a possible shooting that had taken place.
Upon arrival, authorities located Cox’s body inside a vehicle, and she had reportedly sustained a single gunshot wound, police noted at the time.
Further investigation into the incident reportedly led police to Smith.
During an interview with investigators, Smith stated Cox had come to his residence to return some headphones, and he entered her vehicle to reportedly show her a handgun, court documents indicated.
Smith added that he was holding the gun and reportedly pointing it at Cox, describing to police how he removed the magazine from the gun and believed it to be not working, court documents indicated, and that he was attempting to “fix” it.
He also admitted to authorities that he reportedly pulled the trigger — telling Cox it didn’t work — when the gun suddenly fired and struck Cox in the right shoulder, a probable cause affidavit stated.
Smith then reportedly stated in his interview that the slide on the firearm locked to the rear after it was fired, and so he put the magazine back in the handgun, causing the slide to then move forward, the affidavit noted.
Smith then exited the vehicle and threw the handgun under a bush as he ran into his residence, court documents indicated.
According to the affidavit, police located a loaded handgun in the same location where Smith said he threw it, and investigators also located a 9 mm cartridge casing on the floor of Cox’s vehicle, along with a bullet located near the rear of the driver’s seat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.