PERU — Deputies say a 24-year-old Peru man was killed late Monday night when his vehicle went off the road and flipped into a field.
Austin lngle was driving a 1995 GMC Sierra east on 400 South, west of 400 East, when his vehicle traveled off the north side of the roadway and lost control. The vehicle then rolled and came to rest on its roof, according to a release.
Miami County 911 Dispatch received a call about the crash at 10:46 p.m. An investigation determined lngle was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene from his injuries.
Deputies said there was heavy rain at the time of the crash and the roadway was wet, including areas of standing water. The sheriff's department said the crash is an ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.